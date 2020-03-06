Cincinnati animal rescue hosting pet food drive for Nashville tornado relief

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This weekend, Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue is hosting “Stuff the Sprinter Van,” a pet food drive in support of Nashville tornado victims and their pets who were displaced by the natural disaster.
Volunteers with the non-profit rescue organization will be accepting donations of unopened dry and wet food for dogs, puppies, cats and kittens.
Drop-offs Saturday:
- Eastgate PetSmart from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. - 650 Eastgate South Drive
- Western Hills PetSmart from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. - 2310 Ferguson Road
Drop-off Sunday:
- Mason PetSmart from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - 8175 Arbor Square Drive
All of the donations will be taken by Louie’s Legacy to Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control to help replenish the Pet Food Bank, which is available to help any pet owners in need in the aftermath of the tornado.
