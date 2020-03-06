Cincy looks to extend streak vs Temple

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Tre Scott, Jarron Cumberland, Keith Williams and Jaevin Cumberland have combined to account for 64 percent of Cincinnati's scoring this season. For Temple, Quinton Rose, Alani Moore II and Monty Scott have combined to score 46 percent of the team's points this season, including 65 percent of all Owls points over their last five.