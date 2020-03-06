Cincy students introduced to firefighting in first-of-its kind program

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Students from a Tri-State high school got an inside look Thursday at how firefighters train to save lives.
Melleah Riley is a junior at Western Hills High School. She explains what kind of things she learned at the first-of-its-kind training with the Cincinnati Fire Department.
“Busting through doors. We learned how to put out fires, the different fires you can put out, how much weight you’ve got to be able to carry when you’re carrying the hose to put out a fire," Riley said. "Also how you find bodies when you’re going through the fire.”
“We’re hoping that we can generate some interest from the kids who are at West High School,” Lt. John Davis Jr explained. “And we would love for them to become part of the Cincinnati Fire Department.”
Riley has also completed the cadet program through CFD. She hopes to one day work as a firefighter or EMT after graduation.
“When I joined the cadet program, I didn’t know much about firefighting,” Riley recalled. “I just knew that I wanted to give back to the community. So when I joined the program, I learned a lot about stuff that I never knew firefighters did.”
Jamon Norman is also interested in becoming a first responder someday. FOX19 NOW asked him about the physical difficulties of being a firefighter.
“Putting on the suit," he began, “that suit’s very heavy, and carrying the hose is very heavy."
Norman adds breathing in the smoke was difficult too.
“One kid missed a child on the second floor, and we just had spare time," Lt. John Davis Jr. said. "And that child went back to her and said, ‘Hey, can I go back in and go find that child?’ That gets us excited.”
Norman says he's planning to sign up for the EMT class at his high school so he can further explore this career.
“They [first responders] get along and they actually create a bond," Norman said. "But the job is very serious. You can get hurt, so you have to take everything seriously. But you can have a good time.”
