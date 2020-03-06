Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Brian Kelly already knows the outcome of Notre Dame’s next football game in 2020. It’s the 14 that could follow that matter, however, as the Fighting Irish continue their quest for their first national championship since 1988. “In spring practice we’re not out to win – we’ve already won the spring game,” Kelly said Wednesday morning following the first of 14 practices which will lead up to the annual Blue-Gold Game April 18 inside Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame finished 12th in the final Associated Press poll following its 11-2 campaign.
UNDATED (AP) — If the talk about bubble teams and NCAA Tournament bids was just about the number of wins and losses it would be a simple conversation. But the Division I Men's Basketball Committee uses the NET rankings and a four-tiered “quadrant” system to determine who is in or out. And that can be confusing. The committee issues 36 at-large bids for teams that don't earn automatic invitations. The process includes using an analytical formula. Some things to know about the process leading up to the committee unveiling its 68-team bracket March 15.
UNDATED (AP) — Michigan State has won four straight games and with a win Sunday over Ohio State would claim a third straight Big Ten regular-season championship. The Spartans also would lock up the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament next week. The Spartans were in the middle of the pack a month ago but have flashed their traditional March form in recent games. Maryland and Wisconsin also have locked up double byes for the Big Ten Tournament, which begins next week in Indianapolis.
UNDATED (AP) — Karissa McLaughlin scored 17, Ae'Rianna Harris and Fatou Diagne posted double-doubles and ninth-seeded Purdue defeated eighth-seeded Michigan State 72-63 in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament. Harris scored 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked seven shots, which was one short of her Purdue record in the tournament set when she was a freshman in 2017. Diagne came off the bench to get 11 points and 12 rebounds. Purdue never trailed. Shay Colley and Nia Clouden had 14 points each for the Spartans.