Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each scored power-play goals and the Nashville Predators shut out the Dallas Stars 2-0 to snap a three-game skid. Forsberg snapped a 16-game skid with his first goal since Jan. 30, while Duchene scored his first since Feb. 15 to move the Predators back to the Western Conference's second wild-card spot at least for a bit. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for his third shutout this season. The Predators opened with a moment of silence before the national anthem for the 24 victims of tornadoes that swept through Tennessee early Tuesday morning. The Stars have lost four straight.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has permanently revoked ticket privileges for a Wildcats fan who yelled a racial slur at Tennessee fan. Athletic director Mitch Barnhart tweeted the revocation Thursday. saying “There will be consequences” for such behavior. Ethan Williams tweeted a video of himself laughing and yelling at Kentucky fans as they left Rupp near the end of the Volunteers’ 81-73 victory over the No. 6 Wildcats. A woman who later identified herself as Ashley Lyles to a Lexington TV station stopped and yelled the slur as she left the arena. Lyles apologized in a statement released by the station.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Rae Burrell scored 16 points and Rennia Davis scored 15 with nine rebounds and Tennessee beat Missouri 64-51 in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Burrell and Davis combined to score 24 in the second half. Kasiyahna Kushkituah added 13 for Tennessee, which now has won 25 of its last 33 post-season conference tournament games since 2008. No. 6-seed Tennessee advances to play third-seeded Kentucky on Friday. Missouri, the 11th seed, established a 34-26 halftime lead on the strength of 12-of-25 shooting from the field that included five 3-pointers. Tennessee regrouped and Missouri fell apart as the Volunteers outscored the Tigers 23-6 in the third quarter. Aijha Blackwell led Missouri with 13 points.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Precious Achiuwa tallied 14 points and 16 rebounds to lift Memphis to a 68-60 win over Wichita State. Tyler Harris added 19 points for Memphis. Lester Quinones had 12 points and seven rebounds. Dexter Dennis scored 15 points to lead Wichita State. Jamarius Burton and Jaime Echenique added 13 points apiece.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Fleming scored 26 points, and his basket with four seconds left lifted No. 3 seed Lipscomb past No. 2 seed North Florida 73-71 in a semifinal game in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament. Lipscomb travels to play top seed Liberty in the championship game on Sunday. The Bisons have won eight of their last nine, one of which included a 77-71 win over the Flames on Feb. 29. Fleming made 12 of 16 shots and Ahsan Asadullah scored 27 points with a career-high 19 rebounds. Carter Hendricksen led North Florida with 19 points
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Breeders' Cup is increasing purses for three of its races, including a $1 million boost that will make the signature Classic worth $7 million starting with this year's event at Keeneland. The Turf will get a $2 million boost to $6 million and the Dirt Mile will be boosted by $1 million to be worth $2 million. Runners will be paid down to the 10th finishing position from the current eighth position. The increases bring the total purses and awards for the two-day event to $35 million. It will be held on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7.