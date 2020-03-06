Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cleveland's Franmil Reyes strikes out quite a bit and isn't a particularly good defensive outfielder. But the Indians slugger is showing once again that he can smash baseballs a long, long way. Reyes has flashed prodigious power during his short big-league career and is doing it again this spring in the Cactus League. He's 9-for-18 through Wednesday's games with three homers and four doubles. Reyes is coming off a 37-homer season, splitting time between the Padres and Indians after getting traded midseason. He's trying to help the Indians build off a 93-win season in 2019.