First confirmed case of coronavirus in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday the state has its first confirmed case of coronavirus.
Beshear says the patient is located in Lexington. They are being treated in isolation. No other information is being released about that person at this time.
There have been 10 tests in Kentucky for COVID-19 and nine of them were negative.
Beshear says the state has filed paperwork for a state of emergency.
“While the overall threat to Kentuckians is still low, we as a state are going to take every necessary action to protect our people,” Beshear said.
The governor says there is no need to panic.
“Kentuckians can and should still go to churches and basketball games. People should go about their daily lives but practice better daily hygiene,” Beshear said,.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services says people at risk for coronavirus:
- Have come in close contact with someone with a confirmed COVID-19 infection, including healthcare workers
- Have traveled in the past 14 days in countries with ongoing community spread of the virus.
Kentucky health officials say if you have developed a fever or respiratory symptoms and believe you have had exposure to a known case or traveled to an area with community spread, isolate yourself from others in your home and contact your healthcare provider or local health department to describe your symptoms and any recent travels before you go to the healthcare facility.
This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned to FOX19 NOW on air and all of our digital platforms for the latest details.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.