Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL-GROPING ALLEGATIONS
Indiana governor backs path for forcing out attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is endorsing a proposal that could force the state's attorney general from office over allegations that he drunkenly groped four women. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday that he supports a bill endorsed by the Indiana House that would prohibit anyone whose law license has been suspended for at least 30 days from serving as attorney general. Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill is awaiting the state Supreme Court's decision on a recommendation that he face a minimum 60-day suspension. Hill has denied wrongdoing and resisted calls for his resignation. The state Senate must approve the proposal before it goes to the governor.
AP-US-OLIVE-GARDEN-RACISM
Worker: Olive Garden customer demanded and got white server
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Olive Garden has fired the manager of one of its restaurants in southwestern Indiana who was accused of complying with a white customer's demand to replace her table's black server with one who wasn't black. Olive Garden spokeswoman Meagan Bernstein said Wednesday that the company doesn't tolerate discrimination and decided to “separate with the manager involved” after completing its investigation of the incident last weekend at the restaurant in Evansville. Amira Donahue, a black 16-year-old host, says the manager complied with a female customer's demands that her group's black server be replaced with a non-black one.
POLICE CHASE-FATAL CRASH
Indiana man gets 15 years in pursuit crash that killed 3
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man who pleaded guilty in a 2017 police chase crash that killed two children and a man, and seriously injured the children's pregnant mother, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Twenty-nine-year-old Frederick McFarland of Evansville was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in November to four counts of resisting law enforcement. Police officers who believed McFarland was driving a car with a false plate tried to stop him but he fled, leading them on a pursuit that ended when his car slammed into a car driven by Janae Carter. She survived but her two young children and a 26-year-old man died.
SLEDGEHAMMER ATTACK-NEW ATTORNEY
Man convicted in 2018 sledgehammer attack gets new attorney
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana judge has approved a new attorney for a man who wants to seek a mistrial after being convicted in a sledgehammer attack that wounded another man outside of a school. A Lake County judge ruled Wednesday that Patrick J. Ross of Hammond will be assigned a new public defender to help him pursue a motion for a mistrial. A jury convicted Ross last month of attempted murder for the January 2018 attack. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Ross represented himself during much of his trial after accusing his previous public defender of colluding with the state to secure his conviction.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-TARGETING INDIANAPOLIS
Indiana Republicans foiling plans of Indianapolis Democrats
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The blue wave that solidified Democrats’ hold on the Indianapolis city government in last year's local election isn’t sitting well with the Republicans who dominate the Indiana Statehouse. Republicans are using the closing days of the legislative session to push ahead proposals to block new Indianapolis regulations on rental properties, strip some funding from the city’s bus system and impose tougher a tougher anti-panhandling law. Republicans maintain they are stepping in on issues where city officials have overreached or failed to act when needed. Democratic Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has been restrained in his criticism of those proposals, but legislative Democrats argue Republicans are trampling on the decisions of local officials.
CORRECTIONAL OFFICER CHARGED
Indiana jail officer charged with sexually assaulting woman
VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana correctional officer has been arrested after a female inmate he was transporting accused him of assaulting her. Indiana State Police say 23-year-old Malyk Jawaun Johnson of Montgomery was charged Wednesday with sexual battery, official misconduct and trafficking with an inmate. Police say Johnson was assigned to pick up the 37-year-old woman at the Henderson County Jail in Henderson, Kentucky, on Feb. 17 and take her to Knox County to face local charges there. While en route, he allegedly stopped at a gas station and bought the woman tobacco. When the two entered Knox County, he allegedly pulled off on a rural road and assaulted the woman. She told her attorney, who told prosecutors.
SAAB-FIGHTER JET PLANT
Indiana city OKs tax incentives for Saab fighter jet plant
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana city has approved tax incentives for Swedish manufacturer Saab’s plans to build a $37 million plant where it will make fuselages for a new U.S. Air Force training jet at Purdue University's research and business district. The Journal & Courier reports that the tax incentives approved Monday by the West Lafayette City Council come as construction of the plant is expected to start this month near the Purdue Airport. Saab announced its plans in May 2019 to make fuselages for the next-generation Boeing T-X jet trainer at a plant at Purdue University’s Discovery Park District. Saab expects to hire 200 workers for that plant.
INDIANA FIRE MARSHAL
Suburban Indianapolis fire chief named state fire marshal
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a suburban Indianapolis fire chief to become the state's next state fire marshal. Holcomb announced Wednesday that he had named Plainfield Fire Chief Joel Thacker to oversee the state agency that investigates suspicious fires, promotes fire prevention and enforces safety codes in public buildings. Thacker will begin his new duties April 6. Holcomb says Thacker has “risen through the ranks to bring 28 years of fire and emergency response experience" to his new position. Thacker will succeed former South Bend fire chief Stephen Cox, who Holcomb appointed executive director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security in January.