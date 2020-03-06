Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Health director orders limited spectators at Arnold festival
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's health director has issued an order restricting most spectators from the annual Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus over coronavirus concerns. Thursday's order is the latest development in a back-and-forth debate with organizers of the festival founded by Arnold Schwarzenegger. The order limits spectators to parents or guardians of participating minors and also allows attendance at some events Friday and Saturday. Arnold organizers say they are being unfairly singled out but will abide by the order. Festival events include weightlifting, bodybuilding, running races and martial arts. It is the single largest annual event held in Ohio's capital.
ELECTION CHANGES-INITIATIVE
Backers appeal 4-way split of voting proposal to high court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Backers of an effort aimed at updating Ohio's voting laws appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court, alleging the state ballot board misinterpreted the state's single subject rule when it severed their proposal into four separate ballot issues. The campaign manager for Ohioans for Secure and Fair Elections said Thursday the group simultaneously delivered the four sets of petition language to Republican Attorney General Dave Yost's office. At issue before the high court is the state Ballot Board's decision Monday to sever the issue, which increases the effort, expense and time needed to get the proposals before voters.
TWO FOUND DEAD-PEMBERVILLE
Cops: Teen girl, man fatally shot in apparent murder-suicide
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the shooting deaths of a teenage girl and a man found inside an Ohio home appears to have been a murder-suicide. Wood County sheriff’s deputies responded around 9:15 a.m. to the Pemberville home where 17-year-old Cierra McCrory lived with her mother, who found the bodies. The man's name was not released, but authorities said he did not live in the home and wasn't a Pemberville resident. It also wasn't clear how the man and McCrory knew each other. No other injuries were reported in the shooting. But it wasn't immediately clear when it happened or why it occurred.
PILL MILL CHARGES
Ohio doctor accused by feds of operating a 'pill mill'
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio doctor has been accused by federal authorities of running a “pill mill” that saw him prescribe painkillers and other drugs without a legitimate medical purpose and causing the drug-related deaths of two patients. Dr. Martin Escobar, of Youngstown, was arrested in November on a criminal complaint. He was indicted Thursday on 145 counts, including unlawful distribution of drugs, maintaining a drug-involved premises and health care fraud. A message seeking comment was left with the 57-year-old Escobar's attorney. Prosecutors say Escobar used false diagnoses and information in prescribing opioids, benzodiazepines and stimulants to patients between 2015 and 2016.
CLEVELAND POLICE SHOOT BOY
No punishment for cop who detained shooting victim's sister
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland's police chief won't discipline a police supervisor who detained a 12-year-old black youth's sister the day the youth was fatally shot in November 2014 by a white police officer while playing with a pellet gun. Cleveland.com reports that chief Calvin Williams dismissed the civilian complaint against Sgt. Janell Rutherford on Monday. The decision won't become official until the end of a 30-day period during which an appeal can be made to the city's Public Safety Director. The city's Civilian Police Review Board had recommended Rutherford receive an unpaid suspension of six to 10 days
PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE-CRASH
Injured brothers sue over fatal Pennsylvania Turnpike crash
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two brothers allege in a lawsuit that a tour bus driver behaved recklessly before a Pennsylvania Turnpike crash that killed five people. Anthony and Quwanjay Ellis were both hurt when the Z&D Tour Inc. bus crashed about 30 miles east of Pittsburgh on Jan. 5. They filed a lawsuit Thursday in a New Jersey court. According to the suit, Quwanjay Ellis observed the driver going faster than normal about a half-hour before the crash. In the suit, they claim negligence and seek damages. A message was left at a phone number listed for Z&D Tour Inc. of Rockaway, New Jersey.
AP-US-HOSPITAL-DEATHS-DOCTOR
Hospital fined $400K over doc's doses for patients who died
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's pharmacy board says the hospital system where a doctor was accused of ordering fatal painkiller doses for patients will be fined $400,000 for violating state pharmacy law. In the settlement announced Wednesday, the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System also agreed to pay over $77,000 for the state Board of Pharmacy's investigation involving a now-closed hospital and fired doctor William Husel. He has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in 25 deaths. He contends he was caring for dying patients, not trying to kill them. Two pharmacists who were cited for verifying large doses of fentanyl reached separate settlements with the board that include fines and additional training.
KILLER-THROUGH THE CRACKS
AP Exclusive: Death row inmate slips through legal system
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federal public defenders are asking a judge to let them represent an Ohio death row inmate who they say fell through the cracks and has gone more than a year without a lawyer. Condemned prisoner David Martin was sentenced to die in 2014 for fatally shooting a 21-year-old Warren man during a robbery. David Stebbins is an assistant federal public defender. He says Martin's case was lost track of after his state appeals ended and before he could appeal in the federal courts. Stebbins' office asked to represent Martin after The Associated Press learned of Martin's situation.
ABORTION BAN-OHIO
Bill would ban abortion in Ohio if high court overturns Roe
A state lawmaker is introducing legislation that would ban abortion in Ohio if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. Republican state Rep. John Becker says he wants the state to be prepared if the nation's high court overturns the 1973 decision legalizing abortion. His bill would ban all abortions in Ohio except those to save a woman's life or prevent substantial and irreversible harm. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports eight states have similar laws that would take effect after a U.S. Supreme Court decision. Several other states have pre-existing bans that also would go into effect.
CONGRESSWOMAN-THREAT CHARGE
Man who threatened Ocasio-Cortez sentenced on weapons charge
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who made an online threat against U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been sentenced to time served on a weapons charge. Timothy Ireland was arrested in August after U.S. Capitol Police received a tip that he made a Facebook post saying Ocasio-Cortez “should be shot.” Authorities stated in court records that Ireland admitted posting the statement about the New York City Democrat and said he was very proud of it. Agents searched Ireland’s home and found seven rounds of ammunition. He admitted owning the ammunition and pleaded guilty in November to being a felon in possession of ammunition.