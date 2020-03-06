Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the shooting deaths of a teenage girl and a man found inside an Ohio home appears to have been a murder-suicide. Wood County sheriff’s deputies responded around 9:15 a.m. to the Pemberville home where 17-year-old Cierra McCrory lived with her mother, who found the bodies. The man's name was not released, but authorities said he did not live in the home and wasn't a Pemberville resident. It also wasn't clear how the man and McCrory knew each other. No other injuries were reported in the shooting. But it wasn't immediately clear when it happened or why it occurred.