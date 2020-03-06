Mason teen indicted for murder of Dayton student

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - An 18-year-old from Mason has been indicted on multiple charges after the shooting death of a Dunbar student, according to the Montgomery County prosecutor.
Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said Jackeem Collins, 18 shot at a group of juveniles that resulted in the death of Qua’lek Shelton.
On Sunday, Feb. 16 Collins fired several shots from his vehicle near the intersection of Catalpa Drive and Sunnyview Avenue, in the city of Dayton, according to the prosecutor.
Shelton, a 15-year-old student, who attended Dunbar High School, died two days later at a hospital due to his injuries from the shooting, Heck, Jr. said.
A second victim that was struck recovered.
Collins is facing two counts of murder, eight counts of felonious assault, one count of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises.
He is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.
Collins is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, March 10.
