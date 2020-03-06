New adults-only swimming pool set to open in May

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The adult-only swimming pool that was announced last January, will be opening this May on the east side.
It will offer a poolside bar and cafe.
The pool, for those aged 21 and up, will be the sixth pool located at the Cincinnati Sports Club.
“The new pool will provide a unique aquatic experience for adults, while providing more space in the main outdoor pool area for families. The two indoor saltwater pools and whirlpool paired with the current outdoor pool, children’s zero entry pool and splash pad will assure that we have a year-round aquatic adventure for all of our members,” Cincinnati Sports Club Club Manager Heather Luttrull said in a news release.
The Cincinnati Sports Club is located at 3950 Red Bank Road.
For more information, visit their website.
