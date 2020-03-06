New airline coming to CVG

HEBRON, Ky. (FOX19) - A new airline is coming to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
Airport officials are expected to announce which one at 8 a.m. Friday.
CVG saw record local passenger growth last year.
It served more than 9.1 million passengers, 34 percent increase since 2016, airport officials said in January.
Four airlines have come to CVG since 2013, and its fares are now considered the lowest in the region, according to federal transportation figures.
DHL also operates an air cargo hub at CVG, and Amazon Prime Air is building a $1.5 billion air cargo hub that will open next year.
