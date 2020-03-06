Ohio Department of Health opens call center to help with coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Friday, Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton announced the ODH has opened a call center to answer questions regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The call center is staffed with licensed nurses and infectious disease experts who are available seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The phone number for the call center is 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and the general risk to the public remains low. The number of potential cases and the results of testing are regularly updated every weekday at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
It is important to continue to follow standard precautions to prevent the spread of infectious disease. To prevent the spread of any virus including novel coronavirus, you’re recommended to practice these preventative measures:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
