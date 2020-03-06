Ohio first lady to announce free book program for Butler County kids

HAMILTON - Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will be in Butler County and other parts of the Tri-State Friday to announce the launch of a program that will bring free books to young children.
It’s all part of an effort to promote early childhood literacy across the state.
DeWine will kick off the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library (OGIL) in Butler County with a 2 p.m. news conference at Ross High School’s media center library.
Then, she will share her love of reading by sitting down and doing just that with a group of local children.
DeWine has been traveling across Ohio talking about the new program, a partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
It gives a free book to a child every month from the day they are born until they turn five years old.
In Butler County, 25,000 children are eligible for free books, according to a news release.
The state provides a dollar-for-dollar match with the local affiliate to put books in the hands of Ohio children.
DeWine also will be launching the program Friday morning in Highland and Clinton counties.
