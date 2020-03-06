Pay-later apps: The latest craze comes with a catch

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The latest craze in apps promises to help you buy that thing you’ve wanted for so long online.
These pay-later apps are installment payment software, and there’s a number of them: Afterpay, Sezzle, Partial.ly, Paypal Credit and many more.
How do they work? Say there are a pair of jeans you really want from Madewell, but they’re pricey. Notice that you can pay a fraction of the full price for them now and then pay installments going forward.
You’re not getting a deal, though. You’re still paying the same price, just a quarter of it up front, and then the rest in intervals after that.
If you’re late, there’s usually a fee.
Still can’t pay? There’s another fee.
Now those jeans from Madewell, which were once a bit pricey, are really expensive!
These apps are incredibly popular, but if you can’t afford something right now, you should save up for it rather than going the installment route.
