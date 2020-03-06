Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Fairfield apartment complex

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a Fairfield apartment complex Friday afternoon, police spokesman Officer Doug Day said.
Day said the shooting happened around 12:30 at the Timber Hollow Apartments.
Alen Hilton, who lives two buildings away from the shooting, said he heard gunshots.
“We were sitting in our apartment and heard about four gunshots,” he said.
No other information was immediately available.
