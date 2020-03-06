Preformed Line: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) _ Preformed Line Products Co. (PLPC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $5.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.09.
The wire and hardware provider for energy, telecommunication, cable and data industries posted revenue of $113.6 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $23.3 million, or $4.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $444.9 million.
Preformed Line shares have decreased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 23% in the last 12 months.
