Privacy concerns: Could your smart devices be listening in?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Smart devices are becoming ubiquitous in our homes, and that raises concerns about privacy.
Many products being made today have smart tech built right into them, such as phones, thermostats and security systems. But are the devices always listening and recording?
Law enforcement has even asked for audio files from these devises to solve crimes.
Universities have studied the products, and their results are mixed. Yes, the devices are listening, often triggered by specific “wake” words. but the manufacturers of these products say that any audio recorded is to assist them with creating a better product.
The manufacturers also say they they listen to less than one percent of conversations and that the audio is anonymous to those listening.
Still, concerns abound as the products continue to roll out, like Amazon’s new eyeglasses and rings that have microphones and speakers build right in.
“The simplest thing you can do is don’t buy one, or if you do buy one, unplug it,” tech expert Dave Hatter said. "Each one of these devices, and unfortunately they’re all a little different because they’re from different manufacturers, but they have settings that you can enable.
“You know, they have to strike a delicate balance between how accurate it is in terms of listening for the wake word versus how much it records, so that it’s easy to use but also is only capturing the stuff it’s supposed to capture.”
