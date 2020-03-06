Report: Cincy has one of the nation’s cheapest happy hours

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you’re a Cincinnatian who likes to grab a drink after work, turns out you’re getting a pretty good deal.
Website SimpleTexting conducted a data study to determine which U.S. cities have the most and least expensive happy hours.
The inputs include the cost of two drinks, the average cost of half an appetizer and the cost of a one-way ride share home.
The average cost of a happy hour in New York will run you more than $50 (perhaps testing the limits of what you’d be “happy” paying for.)
Rounding out the ‘most expensive’ list’s top-five are San Fransisco, Seattle, San Jose and Miami.
On the ‘least expensive’ list, Cincinnati comes in at number six.
According to the data, a Cincinnati happy hour will set you back just $30.
Want cheaper? The cheapest happy hours in the United States can be found in San Antonio, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Memphis and Richmond.
