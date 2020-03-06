Search underway for pair accused of attacking, robbing disabled Mt. Healthy man

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - Mt. Healthy Police are looking for a pair of suspects they say attacked and robbed a disabled man Wednesday morning.
Police released images of the man and woman they say went after a 50-year-old disabled man, stealing his wallet and personal papers.
Shirley Turner is the victim’s sister. She explains her brother, Henry, is blind and does not speak, so he’s easily taken advantage of.
She says when she last spoked to him, he told her he was hanging out at the casino with four other people.
“The next thing I know, the people’s calling me saying that my brother’s been robbed,” Turner said.
The robbery reportedly happened in the 7600 block of Clovernook Avenue in a common area.
“He says he knew them and it was some friends. Friends do this to you? Why would you do this to him?” Turner mused.
She adds not only did his so-called ‘friends’ rob him, they also roughed him up in the process.
“They didn’t hurt him. They didn’t hurt him thank God. He was able to come home, but he was shaken up. He was shaking, just shaking, shaking, but they didn’t beat him," she said. "They say the man pulled him up like this. The girl dropped his pants, got his wallet, and they went off.”
She says the two walked off with about $30 and Henry’s social security disability card, which he lives off of for the month.
“I hope they catch them,” said Turner. “I hope they get in trouble. You shouldn’t do things to people that say they’re your friend.”
If you recognize the people in the picture, you’re urged to call Mt. Healthy Police at (513) 728-3183.
