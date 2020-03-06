Snow showers, windy before warm-up

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Roads will be wet but not icy for the morning commute Friday.
Wet snow showers could develop, along with flurries mixed at times with light rain.
Pavement temperatures peaked in the mid-50s to upper 60s Thursday, so roads are not expected to freeze.
The low Friday morning will be 32.
The high temperature later will only warm to 39, but winds gusting 10 to 20 mph will make it feel like the 20s.
The low by Saturday morning will be in the 20s, but we will rebound with sunny skies the rest of the weekend and warming temperatures.
Highs will reach the low 50s Saturday and climb into the low 60s by Sunday.
The spring time change will arrive at 2 a.m. Sunday as we move clocks head one hour for the start of daylight savings time.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.