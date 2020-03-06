Major announcement coming about jobs, innovation in Avondale

AVONDALE (FOX19) - State and local leaders will join JobsOhio, the University of Cincinnati, and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for a major announcement in Avondale Friday.
The launch of Cincinnati Innovation District is being described as “a first-of-its-kind partnership to drive innovation and job creation in Ohio," according to a news release from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.
Details are being announced now at 1819 Innovation Hub in Avondale.
The governor, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, UC President Neville Pinto and Michael Fisher, chief executive officer of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center are among those attending.
Cincinnati’s Innovation District is located in the area of the southeastern corner of Reading Road and Martin Luther King Drive.
Officials say it’s expected to catalyze reinvestment in Avondale, drawing technology, biotechnology and other high-growth industries and talent to Cincinnati.
The district has a $250 million mixed-use development under construction now, Uptown Gateway, by the new Interstate 71 interchange in the Uptown Innovation Corridor.
Phase one includes 360,000 square feet of office space, a 1,350-space underground parking garage and a 158-room Hilton Homewood Suites hotel, officials say.
UC signed a long-term lease for a 180,000-square-foot office building to house its digital futures building. Officials say that will increase synergies with the nearby 1819 Innovation Hub.
Officials have said the new corridor is Cincinnati’s center of innovation and entrepreneurship that will help institutions and companies connect with start-ups.
The main focus is on medicine, research and innovation.
Cincinnati’s Uptown Innovation Corridor is considered a national model for specialized urban districts.
Late last year, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported that 30 leaders in the health care, academic and business communities traveled to Cincinnati “to see in practice what for years has only been a vision for many Chattanoogans: a unified district dedicated to medicine, education and research.”
