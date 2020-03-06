Sunshine returns for the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Few passing showers this afternoon, otherwise cloudy, breezy, and cold in the 30′s.
Sunny to partly cloudy weather will dominate the weekend with a cool Saturday in the upper 40′s and a warmer Sunday with highs in the low 60′s. Clouds will increase Monday afternoon, then rain will fall Monday night into Tuesday evening.
More rain is in the forecast Wednesday evening through Thursday evening, but temperatures stay above normal in the upper 50′s.
