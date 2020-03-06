7th person sentenced in conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in NKY

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati man was sentenced in court on Thursday for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of a substance containing fentanyl.
Edvey Belton, 32, was sentenced to 216 months in prison.
According to his plea agreement and other court documents, Belton conspired with several others to distribute more than a kilogram of fentanyl between June 2018 and December 2018.
Belton said he supplied the fentanyl that was ultimately distributed by the members of the conspiracy and that he carried a firearm while participating, court documents say.
He is the last defendant to be sentenced in this conspiracy.
· Lauren Smith - 42 months and 3 years of supervised release
· Michael Leonhardt - 50 months and 5 years of supervised release
· Britni Ettleman - 60 months and 4 years of supervised release
· Natisha Sanford - 78 months and 5 months of supervised release
· Virgil Blake Daugherty - 96 months and 5 years of supervised release
· Elmer Wayne Toler - 138 months and 8 years of supervised release
Under federal law, Belton and the others sentenced must serve 85 percent of their prison sentence.
