Valpo, Loyola-Chicago meet in MVC quarters

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso is set to square off against Loyola of Chicago in the quarterfinals of the MVC tourney. In the regular season, Loyola of Chicago won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played on Feb. 9, when the Ramblers shot 58.7 percent from the field while limiting Valparaiso to just 50.9 percent en route to the two-point victory.