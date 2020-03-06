West Chester quadruple homicide suspect returns to court Friday

HAMILTON (FOX19) - A man accused of killing four family members in their West Chester apartment is set to return to court Friday.
Gurpeet Singh, 37, is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. in Butler County Common Pleas Court for a motion hearing.
With specifications of using a firearm and killing two or more persons, Singh could face the death penalty if convicted.
Singh has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond at the Butler County Jail.
His trial date is set for Sept. 21.
In December, Judge Greg Howard ordered that Singh’s case start over with arraignment of the indictment after his defense team questioned if the India native understood court proceedings because English is not his native language.
Now, an interpreter who is fluent in Punjabi attend all hearings through the trial, the judge said.
Singh initially made the 911 call reporting the deaths of his family members. Gurpreet was questioned as a witness to what occurred, but never taken into custody the night of the murders.
Shalinder Kaur was Singh’s wife.
All but one of the victims were shot in the head.
Singh was returned to Butler County following his July 2 arrest in Connecticut.
PREVIOUS | Search warrant executed in West Chester quadruple homicide case; no arrests made, ‘Get up, fight for justice’: Push for answers in West Chester quadruple homicide goes global, No reason to believe West Chester slayings a hate crime, spokesperson says | ‘Forever in our hearts’: Huge crowd walks, prays for West Chester quadruple murder victims
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.