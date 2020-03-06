Woman hospitalized in Hamilton house fire

HAMILTON (FOX19) - A woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation when fire broke out in her Hamilton home early Friday, fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to the home on South 8th Street about 1:20 a.m., Butler County dispatchers said.
The woman was already out of the house when fire crews arrived.
Fire officials say there is a hoarding situation inside the home, blocking them from getting inside so far.
The cause of the fire remains under investigatinon.
