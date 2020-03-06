Woman hospitalized in Hamilton house fire

A woman was hospitalized for treatment of smoke inhalation from a house fire on S. 8th Street in Hamilton early Friday, fire officials say. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | March 6, 2020 at 4:19 AM EST - Updated March 6 at 4:33 AM

HAMILTON (FOX19) - A woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation when fire broke out in her Hamilton home early Friday, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the home on South 8th Street about 1:20 a.m., Butler County dispatchers said.

The woman was already out of the house when fire crews arrived.

Fire officials say there is a hoarding situation inside the home, blocking them from getting inside so far.

The cause of the fire remains under investigatinon.

