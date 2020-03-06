13-year-old arrested for Evanston armed robbery attempt

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for an attempted armed robbery that took place Feb. 24, according to Cincinnati police.
Surveillance video shows what police say is the 13-year-old walking into Sam’s Corner Grocery on Woodburn Avenue in Evanston. He’s wearing a mask and is armed with a gun.
Upon entering, the suspect points his gun at the clerk, demanding money from the register.
At one point while retrieving the money, the clerk was able to grab his own gun and fire one round.
“It did not hit the suspect,” CPD Det. Charles Zopfi said, “but it was good enough to scare him off, and he fled the scene on foot.”
Police say they were able to work some leads and other evidence, which led them to the arrest.
They also say someone else may have encouraged the young man to commit the crime.
“There were some older individuals that either played a role in this as well by putting him up to it or put the ideas in his head,” Zopfi explained.
The store owner, who did not want to be identified, says he’s surprised to learn the suspect is just 13 years old, but that he’s also happy the boy is still alive.
Pastor Peterson Mingo counsels young men in the Tri-State. He says he hopes the suspect gets family support.
He also says good things can come of this.
“It’s a blessing, truly a blessing that no one was injured, and a double blessing that he got caught,” Mingo said. “Because if he hadn’t gotten caught, he would probably continue this behavior, because one robbery leads into the next and into the next. So it’s a blessing he got caught in time to save his life.”
