A yucky Friday, then a great looking weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for a few scattered rain and snow showers Friday morning, as temperatures are in the mid to upper 30′s. Because of a few days of warm air and sunshine, road surface temperatures were in the 50s and 60s Thursday afternoon and it would take a very long time with temperatures below freezing for the roads to cool enough for icy driving to be a problem. Air temperatures will not dip below freezing until late Friday evening, long after the precipitation ends, so the worst case scenario is for roads to be wet as you drive along.