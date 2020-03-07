CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Skies overnight into Sunday will be mainly clear and temps by morning will fall into the upper 20′s and low 30′s.
Expect another very nice day Sunday with lots of sunshine and temps climbing into the low 60’s.
Monday will start off pleasant as well, but clouds will thicken through the day.
Rain holds off until late-day and it will once again be mild.
Rain sticks around through Tuesday and Wednesday.
Shower chances remain for Thursday through Saturday, and temperatures through the period will continue to stay above normal.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.