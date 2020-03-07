Archdiocese of Cincinnati shares worship guidance amid coronavirus concerns

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Archdiocese of Cincinnati is offering guidance to parishes, schools, and institutions about celebrations of worship in the wake of the coronavirus.
The guidance includes general and specific precautions to try to keep parishioners healthy.
One is that people should stay home if they’re sick.
Priests, deacons and eucharistic ministers are being advised to use antibacterial solution before and after distributing communion and ensuring all communion vessels are washed with hot, soapy water.
“Some specific recommendations as well as things like withdrawing communion from the chalice, so having communion only in the form of consecrated bread. And also withdrawing the sign of peace,” Jeremy Helmes, Director of Divine Worship and Sacraments, Archdiocese of Cincinnati, said.
Each pastor and parish has the ability to modify a few things during mass.
It’s something pastors and bishops are participating in across the country.
It is worth mentioning that many archdioceses take part in these efforts every year during flu season.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.