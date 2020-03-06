Get outside this weekend!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Skies are beginning to clear this evening and winds are dying down slowly. That means it will be a cold morning. Low 26.
Saturday will be near perfect with plenty of sunshine, light winds and a high right on par for the normal high of 49. Don’t forget to set the clocks forward an hour Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday. Sunday is warmer with lots of sunshine. High 61.
Monday will be dry before rain arrives overnight Monday and mainly Tuesday. Much of the upcoming week will be wet with rain possible for several days. However, it remains warmer than normal each day. The heaviest rain will likely fall Tuesday and again Friday night into Saturday. Rainfall totals for a five day period will be more than two inches in spots.
