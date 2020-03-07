WATCH LIVE: Governor Beshear providing additional Kentucky coronavirus update

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will be providing an additional update on coronavirus Saturday afternoon at the State Capitol. (Source: WLEX)
By Dustin Vogt | March 7, 2020 at 11:26 AM EST - Updated March 7 at 12:20 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will be providing an additional update on coronavirus Saturday afternoon at the State Capitol.

The update will be provided at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday afternoon, where Beshear will be joined by the mayor of Lexington, Linda Gorton, local leaders and public health officials.

Governor Beshear announced Kentucky’s first reported case of coronavirus, a patient from Lexington placed in isolation at UK Chandler Hospital.

The press conference will be streamed live on this story, the WAVE 3 News Facebook page, and on the Governor’s official YouTube and Facebook pages.

