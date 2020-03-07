Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Domantas Sabonis dominated with 24 points and 12 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers hung on to beat the Chicago Bulls 108-102. The Pacers led by as much as 23 in the third quarter and withstood a big push in the fourth to win for the fifth time in six games. They also moved back into a tie with Philadelphia for fifth place in the Eastern Conference even though they were missing two of their top three scorers in T.J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon. Chicago lost for the 12th time in 14 games. Rookie Coby White scored 26 points and Shaquille Harrison set a career high with 25.