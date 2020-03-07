Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tevin Brown scored 24 points and KJ Williams had a double-double and Murray State beat Austin Peay 73-61 in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. The Racers play conference top-seed Belmont on Saturday for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Murray State entered the tournament as the second seed. Terry Taylor led Austin Peay with 27 points and 14 rebounds and Jordyn Adams scored 13. After Taylor hit a 3-pointer to give the Governors a 44-43 lead with 12:49 remaining, Carter hit a jump shot and Brown sank three free throws and Murray State gradually begin to distance itself.
CHICAGO (AP) — Domantas Sabonis dominated with 24 points and 12 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers hung on to beat the Chicago Bulls 108-102. The Pacers led by as much as 23 in the third quarter and withstood a big push in the fourth to win for the fifth time in six games. They also moved back into a tie with Philadelphia for fifth place in the Eastern Conference even though they were missing two of their top three scorers in T.J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon. Chicago lost for the 12th time in 14 games. Rookie Coby White scored 26 points and Shaquille Harrison set a career high with 25.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Taylor Mikesell's 3-point shooting and Stephanie Jones' inside presence gave No. 6 Maryland the perfect combination to pull away from Purdue 74-62 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. Mikesell made six 3s and scored 22 points. Jones finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Big Ten regular-season co-champs advanced to the tourney semifinals for the sixth straight year. Dominique Oden and Karissa McLaughlin each had 15 points for Purdue. The Boilermakers have lost seven of 10 and must now wait 10 days to see if they'll make the NCAA Tournament. Maryland swung the game after Mikesell's 3 to close the third quarter spurred a 12-0 run.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 20 Indiana advanced to its first Big Ten tournament semifinal since 2006 with a 78-60 victory over Rutgers. Patberg scored 14 straight Indiana points in the opening quarter for the first double-digit lead of the game at 18-8 and the Hoosiers never trailed again. Rutgers went 25 of 33 from the foul line with Arella Guirantes going 15 for 16. Guirantes finished with 30 points on just 7-of-22 shooting for fifth-seeded Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights had only two assists on 16 made field goals.