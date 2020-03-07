How to make a soul roll with Alabama Que

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -These easy to make ‘soul rolls’ from Alabama Que have a crispy outside with a cheesy, yet healthy inside. They are the perfect finger food for anyone who loves comfort food.
Ingredients
- 1 Package Egg Roll Wraps
- 1 lb Cooked Shredded Turkey Tips (ground chicken, beef or pork)
- 2 tbsp 100% pure Sesame seed oil
- 2 tbsp All natural, Raw, unfiltered, unheated honey
- 1 cup Shredded cabbage
- 1 cup Shredded yams (carrots substitute)
- ½ cup Chopped green onions
- 1 tsp Alabama Que dry rub
- 1 tsp granulated garlic
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
- 1 tsp ground ginger
- 1 oz Worcestershire or soy sauce
- ½ tspn salt to taste
- 1 egg ( whole or egg whites)
- 1 pan cooking oil
- 1 pan baking sheet
Directions:
- Place sesame oil (100 percent pure) in skillet and add cabbage, yams and green onions.
- Cook for 3 minutes stirring constantly. Reduce heat add meat and remaining ingredients (raw unfiltered unheated honey, dry rub, garlic, sugar, black pepper, ginger, Worcestershire and salt).
- Cook for an additional 3-4 minutes until veggies are tender, don’t over-cook. You do not want mushy vegetables. Let ingredients cool and drain. Before filling, divide mixture into equal portions. You want your wraps uniform in size.
- Place filling in the middle of egg roll wrap.
- Fold over the filling about 1/3 of the length. Pull tight, fold ends inward and finish rolling the wrap. At the end, seal wrap with egg, not to wet! After rolling, place flap down and let rest for good seal.
Baking
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place rolls on greased baking sheet with flap down. Bake 30 minutes, turning them ½ way between baking.
Frying
Preheat cooking oil in skillet to 350 degrees. Place rolls in oil, flap down and cook for 1 minute. Turn a ¼ turn every 30 second until the whole roll is golden brown. After frying, drain access oil with paper towel.
