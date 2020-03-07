Mother turns son in after armed robbery occurs at Gamestop

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A mother turned her son into the Fairfield Police Department after officers were searching for a juvenile suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Gamestop.
Police say the robbery occurred at the Gamestop located in the 5300 block of Dixie Highway Thursday around 10:30 a.m.
The suspect looked around the store for a while and told the store employee that he was looking for a gift, said police. While the employee turned away from the counter, the suspect pulled out a gun and approached the employee from behind.
Police say he demanded the employee load money onto two prepaid gaming cards he brought with him. The suspect also forced the employee to take cash out of two registers, totaling up to $450.
The suspect held the clerk at gunpoint, demanding money and other items from the business, said police.
When the suspect left, he also took the store's wireless phone.
Officers say the suspect faces an aggravated robbery charge and is held at the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.
