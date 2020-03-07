Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-BUTTIGIEG-POLICE-SHOOTING
Prosecutor: Ex-Indiana cop justified in black man's killing
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A special prosecutor says a white former South Bend police officer was justified in the fatal shooting of an African American man last summer and he won't be charged in the killing that roiled then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign. Special prosecutor Ric Hertel was appointed to lead an investigation into the shooting. Sgt. Ryan O’Neill was investigating a report of a person breaking into cars June 16 when he shot and killed 54-year-old Eric Logan. Hertel said that while O'Neill won't be charged in Logan's shooting he was charged Friday with allegedly soliciting a prostitute a month before the shooting.
SERIAL KILLER INVESTIGATIONS-INDIANA
Authorities: Serial killer says he strangled 2 in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country confessed to strangling two women in Indiana on the same night in October 1980. The Allen County Sheriff's Department said Friday that Samuel Little confessed to killing 18-year-old Valeria Boyd and 31-year-old Mary Ann Porter. Detectives interviewed Little at a Texas prison after the FBI alerted the department to what he said in 2018. Little told detectives he picked up both women in the same area in Fort Wayne at different times. He said he strangled them, then disposed of their bodies in separate areas of rural Allen County. The 79-year-old is imprisoned in California.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana has 1st illness linked to coronavirus outbreak
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials have confirmed the first illness in the state from the coronavirus outbreak. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Friday that the ill man is in stable condition in self isolation after going to an Indianapolis hospital late Thursday with mild symptoms. Box says the man had attended a conference in Boston where he was exposed to others with COVID-19. He says the man has a cough and low-grade fever and doesn't need to remain hospitalized. Health officials are reviewing the man’s travel and who else he has been in contact with since returning to Indianapolis on Wednesday.
INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL-GROPING ALLEGATIONS
Indiana governor backs path for forcing out attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is endorsing a proposal that could force the state's attorney general from office over allegations that he drunkenly groped four women. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday that he supports a bill endorsed by the Indiana House that would prohibit anyone whose law license has been suspended for at least 30 days from serving as attorney general. Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill is awaiting the state Supreme Court's decision on a recommendation that he face a minimum 60-day suspension. Hill has denied wrongdoing and resisted calls for his resignation. The state Senate must approve the proposal before it goes to the governor.
MICHIGAN PIPELINE
Enbridge hires companies to design, build Great Lakes tunnel
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Enbridge says it has hired two companies to build a disputed oil pipeline tunnel beneath the channel linking Lakes Huron and Michigan. The Canadian oil transport company said Friday the job will be handled by Great Lakes Tunnel Contractors, a partnership between a Michigan firm and another based in Japan. Enbridge also has selected multinational firm Arup to design the tunnel, which would extend through bedrock beneath the Straits of Mackinac. The Michigan attorney general's office is challenging a law that authorized a deal to build the tunnel, which would replace twin pipes lying across the bottom of the straits. But Enbridge says it's forging ahead with its plans.
KLAN RALLY-DAYTON
County rejects Klan group's bid to rally again in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Montgomery County has cited threats to public health and safety in denying a permit application by a Ku Klux Klan group that wanted to hold another rally in Dayton. The county board also cited the commercial and financial harm a rally would cause. The decision was announced Friday. Mayor Nan Whaley says that “we at the city will continue to do everything in our power to make sure no groups that want to cause us harm can hijack our city at great cost to taxpayers and our businesses." Fewer than 10 people rallied last May in Dayton and were outnumbered by hundreds of protesters.
AP-US-OLIVE-GARDEN-RACISM
Worker: Olive Garden customer demanded and got white server
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Olive Garden has fired the manager of one of its restaurants in southwestern Indiana who was accused of complying with a white customer's demand to replace her table's black server with one who wasn't black. Olive Garden spokeswoman Meagan Bernstein said Wednesday that the company doesn't tolerate discrimination and decided to “separate with the manager involved” after completing its investigation of the incident last weekend at the restaurant in Evansville. Amira Donahue, a black 16-year-old host, says the manager complied with a female customer's demands that her group's black server be replaced with a non-black one.
POLICE CHASE-FATAL CRASH
Indiana man gets 15 years in pursuit crash that killed 3
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man who pleaded guilty in a 2017 police chase crash that killed two children and a man, and seriously injured the children's pregnant mother, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Twenty-nine-year-old Frederick McFarland of Evansville was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in November to four counts of resisting law enforcement. Police officers who believed McFarland was driving a car with a false plate tried to stop him but he fled, leading them on a pursuit that ended when his car slammed into a car driven by Janae Carter. She survived but her two young children and a 26-year-old man died.