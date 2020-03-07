Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

KENTUCKY BUDGET
Kentucky House passes its version of new 2-year state budget
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has passed its version of a new two-year state budget. The GOP-crafted spending plan drew bipartisan support in clearing the House 86-10 Friday. Some lawmakers said funding needs would be shortchanged by an unwillingness to tap into more revenue sources. The measure goes to the Senate. The House version modified Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's proposed pay raise for teachers to spread it to other school employees. It boosted school-security funding to hire hundreds of counselors. The plan scaled back Beshear's proposal to add more social workers but offers salary enhancements to hire and retain more of them.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky confirms first case of coronavirus in the state
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus. Gov. Andy Beshear says the positive test came back Friday afternoon. The person, whose age was not given, is in isolation in Lexington. Ten people have been tested at the state lab and the results were negative for nine. Beshear says “there is no need to panic.” He says the threat to the general population remains low. The governor says he declared a state of emergency to ensure all state entities have the necessary resources to respond. Beshear said more information on the patient would be released later.
LOCAL TAXES-KENTUCKY
Measure to give local governments more tax options defeated
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has defeated a proposed constitutional change to give local governments more latitude to raise tax revenue. But the measure could still be revived. The legislation fell 11 votes short of the 60-vote threshold needed for passage. Slightly more than one-third of House members — mostly Democrats — didn't cast votes on the proposal. Their abstentions sparked heated discussions between some Republican and Democratic members. House Speaker David Osborne says the measure could potentially come up again later in the GOP-led House.
FBI AGENT WOUNDED
FBI agent, suspect wounded in shooting in Kentucky
SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — The FBI says an agent serving an arrest warrant in Kentucky was treated at a hospital after being wounded in a shooting. News reports say federal agents were attempting to arrest two county constables in southeastern Kentucky when the shooting occurred. The FBI says a suspect wounded in the shooting was in stable condition Friday and the agent was released. An attorney for one of the men told media that his client, Constable Mike “Wally” Wallace, was arrested. An indictment against Wallace and Gary Baldock was handed down by a federal grand jury on Feb. 27. It was unsealed by the court on Friday.
ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY SENATE
Democratic Senate hopefuls stake out health care positions
NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) — Several U.S. Senate Democratic hopefuls have staked out health care positions at a forum. The Courier Journal reports four candidates participated in Thursday night's forum. They were retired Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath, state Rep. Charles Booker, retired Marine Mike Broihier and mental health counselor Jimmy Ausbrooks. Booker talked about his experiences as a diabetic while expressing his support for Medicare for All. Broihier says he supports expanding the Affordable Care Act to include a public option but added he would support Medicare for All if the ACA was repealed. McGrath also backed the idea of adding a public option to the ACA.
POLICE SHOOTING-KENTUCKY
Two officers return to duty after robbery-related shooting
RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) — Two Kentucky police officers have returned to duty after a shooting in January that injured one person. Officers Roger D. Beets III and Jonah L. Everage of the Radcliff Police Department fired at 34-year-old Joseph R. Godsey while responding to an armed robbery. Police said Godsey had a knife and didn't obey commands to put the knife down. Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross says the officers returned to duty last week. Kentucky State Police say they're still investigating the incident. Cross says said he's confident Beets and Everage did nothing wrong. Godsey was issued an arrest citation and charged with assault. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.