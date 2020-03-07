Girl Scout troops to donate 5,000 cookie boxes to charities in Tri-State area

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Local girl scout troops are aiming to donate 5,000 boxes of girl scout cookies as a part of the Cookies for a Cause initiative this weekend.
Through this initiative, customers can buy cookie packages to be donated to several charities.
In Cincinnati, Cookies for a Cause will help fill 14,000 holiday care boxes that will be distributed by the Freestore Foodbank. All cookie donations made at Greater Cincinnati Kroger stores will support the Freestore Foodbank and will help the Girl Scout troops meet their final sale.
“We’re excited to share Girl Scout Cookies with an even larger audience. Cookies for a Cause fits so well with the Girl Scout Leadership Experience,” said Roni Luckenbill, CEO of Girl Scouts of Western Ohio. “While our girls are developing business skills through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, they are also learning the value of philanthropy and community service.”
Customers wanting to donate can donate at Girl Scout cookie booths at local retailers or from individual Girl Scouts. The council takes care of distributing the cookies to local charities.
Even though the 5,000 box challenge runs this weekend, Girl Scouts will continue selling cookies and taking orders through Sunday, March 17.
