’She’ll never be the same again’ says mother of 12-year-old shot

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The mother of a 12-year-old who was shot in Price Hill on Tuesday night says her daughter is improving.
Kamya was inside a multiple family home in the 900 block of Hawthorne Avenue when Cincinnati police say two or three shooters fired at least 30 rounds.
“She’ll never be the same again,” Kamya’s mother said.
She says her 12-year-old daughter is alert and talking following being shot.
Kamya was rushed to the hospital and immediately went into surgery.
“My heart hit the floor and I couldn’t breathe," Kamya’s mother said. "I drove like 90 to get to my baby.”
Kamya’s mother says her daughter had been at the apartment where she was shot several times before.
“This case is a high priority for us," Cincinnati Police Department Captain for District 3 Paul Broxterman said. "We have multiple investigators on it because of the age of the victim and the seriousness of her injuries. It was a senseless act that these individuals fired over 30 rounds into this building not knowing what they were shooting at.”
According to her mother, the bullet entered at Kamya’s side/flank area, caused injuries to her small intestines, spleen, colon, stomach and left kidney, and came out slightly below her heart cavity.
“By the grace of God, she is still here," Kamya’s mother said.
Kamya’s mother says her daughter hasn’t been able to eat or drink anything yet, but she is improving.
The 12-year-old is out of ICU, off a ventilator and doesn’t have to have a chest tube.
Kamya’s mother says her daughter is strong, so right now they’re taking it day by day.
She also says her daughter is sweet and caring and so very loved.
“She just keeps saying she’s sorry we have to see her like this," Kamya’s mother said.
As police continue their search for a suspect, Kamya’s mother has this to say to anyone who might know something about the shooting.
“If you know anything, please come forward. How would you feel if it was your baby fighting for her life?”
Police also say they’re trying to figure out who might have been the intended target.
Call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have any information.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help Kamya’s mother during this difficult time as she is spending a lot of time away from work to spend time with her daughter at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
