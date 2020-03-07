SWAT standoff with armed man in Roselawn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dozens of police have responded to East Seymour Ave. in Roselawn reportedly for a man who has a gun.
SWAT is also on the scene.
Police say a man has barricaded himself inside a unit in an apartment complex at 1958 East Seymour near Hirsch Dr., leading to a standoff situation.
East Seymour is shut down to pedestrian and vehicular traffic from Hirsch to Rhode Island Ave., police say.
Police are instructing people to avoid the area.
