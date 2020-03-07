SWAT standoff with armed man in Roselawn

Police and SWAT are on the scene of a apartment complex in Roselawn. (Source: WXIX)
March 7, 2020 at 3:57 PM EST - Updated March 7 at 4:40 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dozens of police have responded to East Seymour Ave. in Roselawn reportedly for a man who has a gun.

SWAT is also on the scene.

Police say a man has barricaded himself inside a unit in an apartment complex at 1958 East Seymour near Hirsch Dr., leading to a standoff situation.

East Seymour is shut down to pedestrian and vehicular traffic from Hirsch to Rhode Island Ave., police say.

Police are instructing people to avoid the area.

A SWAT standoff is happening right now on E Seymour Ave.

Posted by Kody Fisher on Saturday, March 7, 2020

