Warren County man sentenced to life in prison for rape of a child

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office says a Carlisle man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for raping a female child who was under the age of eight at the time of the offense.
Last week, a Warren County grand jury convicted Justin Fannin of three counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition.
He will not be eligible for parole for 33 years.
Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell says Fannin engaged in sexual conduct with the child during the time period of Feb. 1, 2017, through Jan. 31, 2019 on three separate occasions at his home in Clearcreek Township. Fornshell says Fannin also engaged in sexual contact with the same victim at his home.
“I continue to be impressed by the bravery shown by these young child victims when they come into court - in front of jurors, prosecutors, audience members, and the defendants themselves - and tell their stories of the horrific things done to them,” Fornshell said.
