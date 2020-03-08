Athens County deputies search for endangered missing 80-year-old man

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who went missing Sunday morning.
Deputies say, Walter Monroe, 80, suffers from dementia. He walked away from his house at South Canaan Road in the City of Athens.
Monroe was last seen wearing a pair of gray sweatpants and a maroon hooded sweatshirt, said deputies.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
