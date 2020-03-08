Evansville Olive Garden hostess resigns after alleged racial incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We first reported on an alleged racist incident at an Evansville Olive Garden earlier this week.
According to a social media post, there was an incident where a customer said they refused to be served by a colored server.
Now, we’re learning the hostess, who says the customer made comments about her race, has resigned from the restaurant.
The hostess’s attorney says the decision was made because she could no longer withstand her work environment.
This is a story we are continuing to follow.
