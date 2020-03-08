Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon has a torn hip muscle and has been listed as week to week. Brogdon left with a sore left hip Wednesday at Milwaukee and missed Friday's game at Chicago. The Pacers provided an update on Saturday. Indiana already is without backup shooting guard Jeremy Lamb, who will miss the rest of the season with multiple injuries to his left knee. And two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo returned Friday after missing two games with a sore right knee.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — After ending a five-year Big Ten title drought with a 60-56 win over Indiana, No. 24 Wisconsin went home with a mission — letting assistant coach Howard Moore put his hands on the trophy. Moore hasn’t been with the team this season after being involved in an automobile accident last May that killed his wife and 9-year-old daughter. Moore was severely burned in the crash. And in July, he suffered a heart attack. Now the Badgers intend to share the celebration with Moore. Wisconsin won its eighth in a row to clinch at least a share of the Big Ten crown.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Kamar Baldwin scored a career-high 36 points and hit a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left, rallying Butler to a 72-71 victory over Xavier. The Bulldogs let a nine-point lead slip away before Baldwin rescued them, hitting all the big shots down the stretch. He finished 13 of 25 from the field. Xavier grabbed a 71-69 lead on Naji Marshall's three-point play with 8.9 seconds left, but Baldwin dribbled down the court and swished his 3 from the right side, allowing Butler to finish the regular season with three straight wins. Marshall had 21 for Xavier.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — T.J. Gibbs scored 22 points in what could have been his final home game as Notre Dame closed out the regular season with a 64-56 victory over Virginia Tech. Gibbs, one of three departing players who were saluted before the Purcell Pavilion fans, hit 7 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Reserve Dane Goodwin added 13 points and nine rebounds for coach Mike Brey's Fighting Irish who got 12 rebounds from double-double machine John Mooney but just seven points. The 6-foot-9 senior forward had entered the game leading the nation in double-doubles with 25. Grad student Rex Pflueger had seven points.