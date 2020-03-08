Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin had 27 points, and No. 3 Dayton rolled George Washington 76-51 to finish the regular season with its school-record 29th victory. The Flyers won their 20th consecutive game to tie a record set by the 1951-52 team and went unbeaten in Atlantic 10 Conference play. They ended the regular season undefeated at home and in true road games. Their only two losses were at neutral sites. Jamison Battle led George Washington with 16 points and seven rebounds.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Emmitt Matthews scored a season-high 18 points to lead West Virginia to a 76-64 victory over No. 4 Baylor. The loss denied the Bears the chance to earn a tie for the Big 12 Conference regular-season championship and handed the league title to top-ranked Kansas. Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers. West Virginia took control with a a 21-5 run in the second half, when Baylor went more than eight minutes without a field goal. Jared Butler led the Bears with 21 points.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love missed badly on his first two shots of the game, but came through when it counted for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. He scored 27 points, hitting the go-ahead basket with four minutes remaining, and the short-handed Cavaliers surprised the Denver Nuggets for the second time this season, 104-102. Collin Sexton scored 25 points and Matthew Dellavedova had a career-high 14 assists to help Cleveland end a four-game losing streak. Will Barton led Denver with 22 points. Gary Harris had 18,. Jamal Murray, who missed a game-tying shot at time ran out, had 17.
GRAFTON, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers spent a day offering hope and hoops to prisoners. On Friday, players including center Andre Drummond, the coaching staff and front-office members visited the Grafton Correctional Institution to spread fellowship through basketball. The players took part in a discussion at the medium-security prison and listened to stories from a dozen offenders who talked about the missteps them led them to incarceration. The event is part of a wider NBA initiative designed to educate about the criminal justice system. Cleveland's coaches played in a game against some of the prisoners to conclude the event.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Kamar Baldwin scored a career-high 36 points and hit a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left, rallying Butler to a 72-71 victory over Xavier. The Bulldogs let a nine-point lead slip away before Baldwin rescued them, hitting all the big shots down the stretch. He finished 13 of 25 from the field. Xavier grabbed a 71-69 lead on Naji Marshall's three-point play with 8.9 seconds left, but Baldwin dribbled down the court and swished his 3 from the right side, allowing Butler to finish the regular season with three straight wins. Marshall had 21 for Xavier.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Trevon Scott’s tip-in with 2.8 seconds lifted the Cincinnati Bearcats to a 64-63 win over upset-minded Temple in the regular-season finale. Jaevon Cumberland missed a jump shot, but Scott was there to salvage an unproductive Senior Night and draw roars from the season-high sellout crowd of 12,365. Cumberland finished with 20 points for Cincinnati, Quinton Rose scored 19 points to lead Temple.