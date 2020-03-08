Gov. Beshear announces 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

March 8, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT - Updated March 8 at 6:27 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced three new cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the state.

The cases are in addition to the state’s first case, which Beshear announced Friday, bringing Kentucky’s total number of cases to 4.

The new cases are in Harrison County, Fayette County and Jefferson County.

Friday’s announced case is also in Harrison County.

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Sunday, March 8, 2020

So far a total of 21 people have been tested in Kentucky, with 17 of those tests coming back negative.

Health officials recommend that residents continue practicing good hygiene, including regularly washing hands and not touching your face. Practicing social distancing and avoiding large social settings is also recommended, especially for those with pre-existing health conditions.

