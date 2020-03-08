Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus. Gov. Andy Beshear says the positive test came back Friday afternoon. The person, whose age was not given, is in isolation in Lexington. Ten people have been tested at the state lab and the results were negative for nine. Beshear says “there is no need to panic.” He says the threat to the general population remains low. The governor says he declared a state of emergency to ensure all state entities have the necessary resources to respond. Beshear said more information on the patient would be released later.