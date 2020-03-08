Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

CLEVELAND SHOOTING
Police: 1 killed, multiple hurt in Cleveland shooting
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police say what appears to have been a “shooting between two rival groups” has left one person dead and multiple people wounded. A police statement says the shooting happened Saturday night in a neighborhood on the Ohio city's east side. It's unclear how many people were shot. The identity of the person killed wasn't immediately released. Police didn't immediately release further information.
Police: Man shot by officer was holding cellphone, not gun
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and wounded by a police officer on a burglary call in Ohio last month was holding a cellphone rather than a gun. Columbus police say the officer was dispatched to the Columbus home Feb. 24 after a report that an armed man had kicked in a door and was assaulting a woman inside. Police say he fired after the suspect “made an unexpected gesture" in a carport's “dark corner." The 27-year-old man was taken to a hospital and police say he will face domestic violence and assault charges. Police and Franklin County prosecutors are investigating.
Ohio still has no coronavirus cases; 5 test results awaited
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio officials say the state still has no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, but test results are awaited from five people. Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton says officials expect a case “any day now." Gov Mike DeWine said the Ohio department of health now has the ability to conduct testing and by Monday two private labs in the state will be doing likewise with hospitals soon to follow. Health department tests will prioritize the elderly, those with pre-existing health conditions and compromised immune systems, and health care workers. Other tests are to be done only with a health provider's order.
Convention center sends festival food to tornado victims
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A convention center in Ohio's capital city has sent more than a ton of food it had ordered for this week's Arnold Sports Festival to tornado-ravaged Tennessee to help feed emergency personnel there. The Greater Columbus Convention Center expected to feed around 200,000 visitors during the four-day festival that runs through Sunday, but those plans were thwarted Thursday when the Ohio Health Department issued an order restricting most spectators because of coronavirus concerns. Convention center officials say a refrigerated truck that left Columbus on Friday afternoon would arrive Saturday morning at Nissan Stadium in Nashville to help feed 2,000 first responders.
Judge: Father accused of abusing son deemed fit for trial
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has ruled that a man is fit to stand trial on charges that he abused his 10-year-old son, who died. Al-Mutahan McClean entered a motion in January asking court officials evaluate his mental state. Judge David Atkins ruled that McClean is capable of understanding the charges he faces. Takoda Collins died in December after being taken to the hospital because he was unresponsive. Authorities alleged in court documents that he had apparently been locked in a dirty attic and held under water before he died. McClean has pleaded not guilty to rape of a child and felonious assault charges. A message seeking comment was left Friday with Al-Mutahan's attorney.
Attorney General certifies 4-way split of voting proposal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Attorney General has certified four separate ballot issues aimed at updating the state's voting laws. The four issues were previously certified as a single issue by Attorney General David Yost. Then on Monday the state Ballot Board severed the proposal into the four separate issues. Backers of the voting law changes have appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court, saying the board misinterpreted the state's single subject rule. But they also resubmitted the language to Yost as part of a two-pronged approach. Yost said Friday the issues were approved because they were identical to what he previously certified.
Ohio State settling some suits over doc abuse; cost unclear
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State reached an unspecified settlement with nearly half of the roughly 350 men who say they were sexually abused decades ago by a team doctor who was jokingly known among some athletes by nicknames like “Dr. Jelly Paws.” The deal announced Friday is the first settlement for accusers of the late doctor, Richard Strauss. But it is not yet finalized, and the school and others involved are staying mum about how much would be paid. A lawyer for some of the men says the agreement will help them move forward and heal. The university calls it a step of “restorative justice.” Scores more Strauss accusers still have pending lawsuits.
Prisoner accused of strangling cellmate convicted of murder
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prisoner accused of strangling his cellmate has been convicted of aggravated murder and could be sentenced to death. The Dayton Daily News reports that a jury in Warren County in southwestern Ohio deliberated for just over an hour Friday before finding Jack Welninski guilty in the death of Kevin Nill at the Lebanon Correctional Institution in April 2018. The jury will return Tuesday to hear more testimony before deciding whether to recommend that Welninski receive the death penalty. Prosecutors said Welninski killed Nill within an hour of being put in a cell with him.
County rejects Klan group's bid to rally again in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Montgomery County has cited threats to public health and safety in denying a permit application by a Ku Klux Klan group that wanted to hold another rally in Dayton. The county board also cited the commercial and financial harm a rally would cause. The decision was announced Friday. Mayor Nan Whaley says that “we at the city will continue to do everything in our power to make sure no groups that want to cause us harm can hijack our city at great cost to taxpayers and our businesses." Fewer than 10 people rallied last May in Dayton and were outnumbered by hundreds of protesters.
Cincinnati officer accused of revealing undercover's ID
CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati police officer has been accused by federal authorities of confirming the identity of an undercover officer to a nightclub owner under investigation for money laundering. Quiana Campbell was indicted Thursday on charges of giving a false statement to investigators about what she told the nightclub owner and for filing false tax returns in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The indictment says the 39-year-old Campbell failed to report $60,000 in income from off-duty details during those three years. A message seeking comment was left Friday with Campbell's attorney.