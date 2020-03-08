Shipwreck: Realm of the Eels opens at Newport Aquarium

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Newport Aquarium’s newest exhibit is now open to the public after a christening ceremony Friday.
Shipwreck: Realm of the Eels, touted as one of the largest developments since the aquarium opened in 1999, is an immersive exhibit featuring eels, brightly colored fish and many other creatures living amidst the ruins of a sunken ship.
Guests will be able to walk into a treasure tank and pop up into a tank surrounded by venomous fish.
The exhibit reportedly represents a million-dollar investment.
"Our team has been working for years to bring this amazing new environment to life for guests and animals to enjoy,” Executive Director Eric Rose said. “It will be like nothing else at Newport Aquarium.”
The exhibit features five zones, each with their own thematic elements: Captain’s quarters, Treasure Chest, Cargo Hold, Ship’s Anchor and Ropes and Rigging.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit NewportAquarium.com.
